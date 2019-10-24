When I needed help, Mayor Mike Sanphy came through.
With safety concerns regarding several dead and dying trees on the property next to mine, I contacted city officials. My then-Ward 1 council member did not respond, but Mayor Sanphy and Economic Development Director Daniel Stevenson did. They visited the site, brought the city arborist, Doug Eaton, to assess the trees, contacted the property owner and kept me informed every step of the way.
It was not a quick process, but eventually, eight decaying trees and the danger they posed were removed in a safe and responsible manner.
Thank you, Mayor Sanphy and Economic Development Director Stevenson, for your perseverance in making our neighborhood a safer place.
Joanna Baker
Westbrook
