WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.
Members of Cummings’ family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings’ casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building’s steps.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders planned to speak at the arrival ceremony.
The public was to have the chance to pay respects to Cummings later Thursday in Statuary Hall.
Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.
A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Featured Photo
No run-of-the-mill cyclist
-
Local & State
Gun control group criticizes Maine lawmakers for blocking new bills
-
Politics
Read Portland mayoral candidates’ campaign finance reports
-
Nation & World
Census report: U.S. growth will slow as population ages
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kanye West premieres ‘Jesus is King’ album and film
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.