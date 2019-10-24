WESTBROOK — Westbrook schools are looking to increase pay to substitute teachers to stay competitive at a time when schools are struggling to find subs.

School administrators and the School Committee will discuss a raise for substitute teachers Nov. 13 meeting, after giving the raises preliminary approval in early October. The increase would bump substitute pay from $80 a day to $90-plus a day, depending on experience levels.

“Any of the administrators will tell you a day doesn’t go by when we don’t need subs,” Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia said. “We have days where jobs are not filled because subs aren’t available, so we are clamoring for anything to help attract more subs. Hopefully, the rate of pay will do that.”

He said neighboring school districts also have been having the same discussions “on how we can pay more without breaking the bank.”

There’s “always a shortage of substitute teachers,” Maine School Administrative District 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said previously

Both Lancia and Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry estimate their districts each need about 10 substitute teachers per day, although Perry said there are times she needs as many as 30 during staff training days, for example.

Finding engaging substitutes can be difficult, Lancia said. Fewer people rely on part-time jobs these days, he said, and certified teachers who are subbing are not always willing to take $80 a day.

“We expect our subs to engage and it’s hard work so we need to be able to pay them a decent rate as well,” Lancia said.

With final approval, subs will receive $90 a day if they have an associate degree, $92 if they have a bachelor’s degree and $95 if they are certified teachers. Assignments that are longer than 10 or so days will also add a bump to the daily pay.

According to Lancia, there are times when no substitute is available, so classes are either combined into one larger class for the day, or administrators will fill in, taking them away from their typical roles.

