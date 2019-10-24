CAPE ELIZABETH — Political newcomer Aaron Mosher is taking on two incumbents, Caitlin Jordan and Penny Jordan, in the Cape Town Council race this fall.

There are two seats available on the town’s governing board, but no contest for two open seats on the School Board, as incumbent Kimberly Carr is running for re-election and Philip Saucier is seeking the seat being vacated by Susana Measelle Hubbs.

Name: Caitlin Jordan

Age: 36

Address: Old Ocean House Road

Family: Single

Occupation: Attorney, farmer, mediator and coach

Education: University of New Hampshire School of Law, bachelor’s from New England College

Political experience: Three terms on Town Council, Cape Farm Alliance board member, Casco Bay Youth Hockey board member.

Website, social media: N/A Name: Penny Jordan

Age: Not provided

Address: Old Ocean House Road

Family: Not provided

Occupation: Farmer, entrepreneur

Education: Master’s in community organizing and program design, bachelor’s in business, associate’s degree in criminal justice.

Political experience: Two terms on Town Council, helped found the Cape Farm Alliance member, former member of the Board of Zoning appeals.

Website, social media: N/A Name: Aaron Mosher

Age: 49

Address: Leighton Farm Road

Family: Married, two children

Occupation: Attorney

Education: University of Maine School of Law, master’s in business from the University of Southern Maine, bachelor’s in sociology from Colby College.

Political experience: None. Member of the Board of Zoning appeals.

Website, social media: N/A

There is no also contest for the one seat open on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees, where Matthew Beck of South Portland is seeking re-election.

Absentee ballots are available now through Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Cape Elizabeth High School. Contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 799-7665 for more information, including registering to vote.

All three council candidates said this week that fiscal responsibility is at the top of their agenda and all three agreed that one of the biggest issues facing the town is short-term rentals.

Caitlin Jordan

Jordan said that growth, with its accompanying challenges, is one of the most important issues the town is grappling with.

She said growth engenders conflict and debate about land rights and land use, especially when it comes to maintaining the town’s character. That’s why, Jordan said, short-term rentals have become such a hot topic in Cape.

“I think growth and land use are going to be the biggest issues for this coming year,” she said.

As a councilor, Jordan said it’s her job not to have a personal agenda and to approach each issue with the best interests of residents and the town as a whole in mind.

Jordan said voters should support her because “I love our town and want nothing more than to preserve our way of life while balancing that with growth and a (changing) world.”

Penny Jordan

“What I bring to the table is an understanding of how the town has changed over the years,” Jordan said.

She said as a councilor her goal is to represent small business owners and to help maintain Cape’s agricultural landscape.

In addition to short-term rentals, Jordan said implementing the updated Comprehensive Plan and ensuring continued shoreline access are also among the big issues facing the town.

She also agreed with Caitlin Jordan that managing growth, along with the needs of “our diverse citizens,” is a top priority.

An issue on the horizon, Jordan said, is what to do about Cape’s fire and rescue services.

The town has always relied on volunteer firefighters, but with a significant drop in the number of people signing up, she said the town may have to move toward hiring full-time professionals.

Jordan said residents should vote for her if they like the work she’s done over the past three years and if they have “confidence in my problem-solving and decision-making.”

Mosher

Mosher agreed with the others that short-term rentals are a hot-button issue, but also said for him continuing the excellence of the school system in the face of declining state funding is also a key concern.

Overall, he said, “I want to make sure (councilors) are good stewards of town funds and that residents can rely on us to spend wisely.”

One reason he’s running is to continue what he called an “efficient town government.” Mosher also said it will be important for the council to have good data as it makes decisions.

He’s also concerned with the number of lawsuits the town is currently defending.

Mosher said voters should support him because “I will bring some fresh energy to the council.”

