FARMINGTON — Molly Harmon scored back-to-back goals and also earned an assist Thursday as second-seeded Mt. Blue eliminated seventh-ranked Brunswick 3-0 in a Class A North field hockey quarterfinal.

The Cougars (12-3) will be home against third-seeded Cony (11-4) in a semifinal Saturday.

“I was happy to get playing and hopefully we will make it all the way,” Harmon said. “They (the Dragons) have definitely come a long way. They keep becoming more and more of a competitor every year. So every time we play them we know we have to play our A game.”

Harmon said Mt. Blue executed its strategy.

“We have been focusing on getting our middies up more into the circle to get more shots off to generate more attacks, and we really did that today and that came in really handy,” she said.

Mt. Blue took the lead when Harmon slipped a shot by goalie Liberty Krauss of Brunswick (7-8) at 16:49 of the first half.

Harmon scored again with seven seconds remaining in the first half from Eva Stevens.

“Brunswick doesn’t give in and they are just an excellent-coached team. They didn’t stop,” Mt. Blue Coach Jody Harmon said. “They didn’t stop the pressure. They kept attacking.

“So I am glad we held our own and we finally did attack more than we have. The defense helped us along and had some really good plays. We attacked the goal better than we have all season and we have to continue to do that. We’ve got to continue getting our middies in on the offense to finish it. I am really excited and I am glad we continue to play.”

With 5:35 left, Bailey Levesque took a feed from Harmon and scored to make it 3-0.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 6, ORONO 0: Avery Sevigny had three goals and an assist to lead third-seeded Mountain Valley (13-2) over sixth-ranked Orono (8-6-1) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Rumford.

Rylee Sevigny added two goals, both in the first half.

Autumn Freeman had a goal and two assists, and Nora Tag only needed four saves for the shutout.

Riley Andre made 12 saves for Orono.

OAK HILL 6, LISBON 0: Julie Mooney had two goals and two assists, and Desirae Dumais added a goal and two assists to lead the second-seeded Raiders (10-5) to a Class C South quarterfinal victory against seventh-ranked Lisbon (3-12) at Wales.

Brianna Dumais, Adelle Surette and Cassandra Steckino also scored for Oak Hill.

The Raiders will be home Saturday in the semifinals against third-seeded St. Dominic (11-4).

VOLLEYBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Olivia Hand dominated at the net as sixth-seeded Thornton Academy (9-6) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class A tournament by eliminating 11th-ranked Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (3-12) at Saco.

Katie Leet-Ballard contribued key digs as the Trojans rolled to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 victory.

Thornton will be at third-seeded Gorham (11-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

