Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 24, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken pie, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 25, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Public supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), three miles west of Gorham Village. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, chop suey, coleslaw, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Ticket sales begin at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

