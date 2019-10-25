CASCO — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin J. Joyce will host the annual TRIAD “Lunch and Learn” event at Camp Sunshine to inform seniors about some of the issues impacting their lives. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at 35 Acadia Road, Casco.

The program for seniors will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information about topics such as how to avoid scams and fraud, personal safety and emergency preparedness.

Space is limited and reservations will close Nov. 8. For more information or to RSVP, contact Deputy Joe Schnupp at 774-1444 ext. 2228 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: