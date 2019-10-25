Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

“Autumn,” featuring John Wilkinson at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, 1-4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment through Dec. 1, [email protected], 688-4468, www.junelacombesculpture.com.

Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show by Ron Campbell, an animator of “Yellow Submarine,” Prism Analog, 34 Preble St., Portland, Friday, Nov. 8, 4-8 p.m.; Nov. 9, noon-6 p.m.; Nov. 10, noon-4 p.m.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Thursday 10/31

Kevin Snipes: Ceramic Artist Lecture: noon, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, www.meca.edu.

Matt Soar: Artist Lecture: 6 p.m., Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, intermedia artist, filmmaker and writer.

The Women of Casco Bay Artisans Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. Free, cascobayartisans.com.

Friday 11/1

“Serenity – 2019” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, opening of annual exhibit of paintings that evoke tranquility, www.richardboydartgallery.com.

Visceral Journeys – Meet the Artist: 5-8 p.m., Peloton Labs, 795 Congress St., Portland. Resident artist at Running with Scissors explores a multitude of media, including laser-transfers, found objects, colored pencils and acrylic paint.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Thursday 10/31

“Night of the Living Dead” classic film, 6:30 p.m., Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $4.25-$5.

Saturday 11/2

Wild and Scenic Film Festival: 2-6 p.m., Abromson Center, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $35/door, www.cascobay.org.

Sunday 11/3

Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal – Yiddish Culture Festival: 4-6 p.m. for a movie and knosh, Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $25, mjff.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; first Friday night of each month 5-8 p.m. with $2 admission, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, Nov. 1-April 30: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, summer hours through Jan. 12: Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Thursday 10/31

The Masterstroke Queen Experience: 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12.

Portland Plays Neil: The Music of Neil Young: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 11/1

The Awesome Halloween Ball: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $10-$15, 21+.

Peter Wolf: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50.

Gather Music: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth. Local musicians supporting local farmers, www.gathermaine.com.

Saturday 11/2

Jenny Lewis: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25.

Klezmer Concert – Yiddish Culture Festival: 7:30 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, #201, Portland. $25, mjff.org.

Michael Beling Ensemble: 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Bates College faculty member performs with some of the best jazz musicians in Maine and New Hampshire. portcityblue.com.

Sunday 11/3

Beethoven Violin Concerto: 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, portlandsymphony.org.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Lungs,” Dramatic Repertory Company presents the Maine premiere, Nov. 8-17, off-kilter love story at Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave.

Thursday 10/31

Port City Peep Show: Halloween Burlesque & Variety with Downbeast, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12-$15.00, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 11/2

Standup Comedy Night with The River Comics, 8 p.m., Ground Floor, 13 School St., Freeport. BYOB, glasses, ice and buckets provided, $10, www.groundfloorfreeport.com.

Bana Mboka Dancing Mabina ya Congo: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, Congolese dance performance with Grace Kapinga and friends, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Maine Event Comedy presents Tammy Pooler: 8 p.m., Island Dog Brewing, 125 John Roberts Rd., South Portland, with Joe Deschaine, Jim Martin and Kathleen DeMarle. Free, maineeventcomedy.com.

Sunday 11/3

A Comedy of Haunted History: 8 p.m., Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland, explore the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port, $14.99-$19.99, www.wickedwalkingtours.com.

Midcoast

Film

Tuesday 11/5

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”: 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free, www.patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

Wren Pearson bright, fun, folk art-inspired paintings by Pownal artist, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Through Nov. 13, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Monday 11/4

Artist Talk with Philip Frey: 6:30 p.m., one of Maine’s finest landscape painters. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Friday 11/8

Art Sale: opening reception 5-8 p.m., also Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics and mixed media, South Freeport Community Hall, 98 South Freeport Road.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, Nov. 7-Feb. 9.

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday to Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 11/1

Maine Songwriters Association Contest Finals: 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $15, www.explorefrontier.com.

Tom DiMenn, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Inspired by Gordon Lightfoot and Harry Chapin. $12.

Beatles For Sale, 7:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, long-running New England tribute band, all ages, www.onthestage.com.

Saturday 11/2

Shawn Mullins with Special Guest Lauren Crosby, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Sunday 11/3

DaPonte String Quartet Concert: All A-Twitter: 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Includes Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major Op. No. 3 (“The Bird”), Sculthorpe’s String Quartet No. 8, and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor Op. 132. www.daponte.org.

Wednesday 11/6

Darlin’ Corey: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Diverse and unique Americana mix of bluegrass, free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 11/9

Tom Acousti & Friends, 7 p.m., Ground Floor, 14 School St., Freeport, no cover, BYOB.

3 Aces: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, eclectic mix of roots music featuring strong vocals. $12.

Jud Caswell: 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Melanie: Woodstock Anniversary: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance Middletown, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, https://www.theaterproject.com.

Friday 11/1

ComedySportz Maine: 8 p.m., The Fresnel Theater, 17 Free St., Portland, teams compete for laughs and points, $10-$15, : 8 p.m., The Fresnel Theater, 17 Free St., Portland, teams compete for laughs and points, $10-$15, www.thefresneltheater.org

Saturday 11/2

Standup Comedy Night with The River Comics, 8 p.m. Ground Floor, Freeport, BYOB; glasses, ice and buckets provided, $10.

