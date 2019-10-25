WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: WPME

ALL-TIME SERIES: William & Mary leads, 8-6

LAST MEETING: Oct. 20, 2018, won by William & Mary, 27-20

LAST WEEK: William & Mary lost to James Madison, 38-10; Maine lost to Liberty, 59-44

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: Freshman QB Joe Fagnano threw for nearly 450 yards last week. While the Black Bears want to establish the run, they’re facing a pass defense that gives up 240.6 yards per game – ranking 10th of 12 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association. Look for Fagnano to spread the ball around and get it to his skill receivers as much as possible, as he did last week when four receivers caught at least five passes for at least 99 yards. Look for Earnest Edwards to be heavily involved. He is second in the nation among FCS players in all-purpose yards with 172.2 yards per game.

WHEN WILLIAM & MARY HAS THE BALL: The Tribe has a balanced offense and present challenges because you never know who’s going to be at quarterback. Kilton Anderson, a grad transfer from Coastal Carolina, has started the last two games and gives William & Mary a stronger passing game. He completed 72 percent of his passes in those starts. Hollis Mathis started early in the season and earned CAA rookie of the week honors twice this season, but last week started at wide receiver and caught two passes. He’s second on the Tribe in rushing with 269 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Burdick averages 18.4 yards a catch. Owen Wright is a tough interior runner.

KEY STAT: 1 – interceptions by Maine’s defense this season. Last year, the Black Bears had 18 in 14 games – tops in the CAA.

OUTLOOK: This is a must-win for both teams – both 0-3 in the conference – if they hope to climb into the playoff hunt. As Maine head coach Nick Charlton said, “Every game is a championship game for us and this is the first one.” The Black Bears should have the advantage, playing in Orono, but they’ve dropped their last two home games. Fagnano has proven he can move the offense, putting up 572 yards of total offense against an FBS opponent last week. It’s Maine’s defense that has to hold up against the Tribe. The Black Bears need to create some turnovers to give their offense good field position. So far this season, Maine has forced only two turnovers. The Tribe, meanwhile, has turned the ball over 12 times.

OF NOTE: The game matches two of the CAA’s best kickoff returners. Maine’s Edwards averages an FCS-best 34.3 yards per return. William & Mary’s Bronson Yoder is ninth in the nation at 29.0 yards per return. … Maine kicker Kenny Doak, who was injured in the Liberty game, is expected to do the kicking for the Black Bears Saturday. … William & Mary defensive lineman Bill Murray has six tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks to lead the team.

