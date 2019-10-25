BIDDEFORD — Someone had to make defensive adjustments in this game. And Kennebunk High did, eventually.

The Rams ran away from Biddeford for a 56-39 win Friday night in a key Class B South game at Waterhouse Field.

With the victory, Kennebunk (6-2) secured the No. 2 seed in the regional playoffs, which begin next week. Biddeford (5-3) will be No. 3.

Kennebunk never led in a back-and-forth first half. Biddeford was ahead 24-21 at the break.

But the Rams were able to slow down Biddeford while racing ahead in the second half. Kennebunk’s explosive tailback, Jacob Sullivan, rushed only eight times, but for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Fullback David York rushed for 115 yards – 109 in the second half.

Kennebunk cornerback Jack Andrews recovered a fumble and made two interceptions, returning one 28 yards for a touchdown.

“You cannot make turnovers,” Tigers Coach Brian Curit said. “(Thirty-nine) points ought to be enough to win a game, but it wasn’t. Then again, they have exceptional athletes.”

Biddeford has its share of standout players, including fullback Aidan Donovan (17 carries, 157 yards) and quarterback Marc Reali (171 passing yards).

Reali threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, causing Kennebunk’s secondary to do some soul-searching.

“I played really bad in the first half,” Andrews said. “In the second half, we made adjustments and played a lot better.”

After Kennebunk took the second-half kickoff and drove to go ahead 28-24, Biddeford set up on offense – ready to keep the track meet going. But on second down, Andrews heard instructions from the sideline.

“Coach told me to watch the slant (pass),” Andrews said. “I just turned around and (the ball) was right there. Took it to the house. It was awesome.”

Andrews’ interception return made it 35-24.

Biddeford came back and closed it to 42-39 with 6:16 left. But York scored on a 54-yard run, and the Tigers’ next two drives ended in interceptions – by Andrews and Ryan Connors.

Soon, the Rams were celebrating – a week after sustaining a 48-14 loss to Marshwood.

“We came out of there with bruised egos,” Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty said. “But I was happy with the way we practiced this week. We recovered and came out here tonight.

“Then we got down and I’m thinking ‘holy moly,’ but we came back.”

Biddeford took the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards, capped by Reali’s 21-yard pass to Delano Voccia-Hale.

On Kennebunk’s third play, Sullivan broke through the line and sprinted 69 yards for a score. Sullivan also had TD runs of 44, 3 and 40 yards.

Biddeford responded with another drive for a 14-7 lead. Sullivan’s 44-yard run made it 14-14.

After Reali hit Scott Kelly for a 21-yard touchdown pass, Kennebunk quarterback Tommy Lazos connected with Connors for a 25-yard scoring pass.

