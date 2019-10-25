PARIS — Jarett Flaker returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then added four receiving touchdowns as Scarborough rolled to a 49-7 win over Oxford Hills in a Class A football game Friday night.

Scarborough will take a 7-1 record into a showdown next weekend against undefeated Thornton Academy.

Oxford Hills (4-4), playing without starting quarterback Atticus Soehren, got a touchdown pass from Wyatt Knightly to Addison Brown.

WINDHAM 21, FALMOUTH/GREELY 7: Derek Palow scored on a 20-yard run and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as the Eagles (4-4) defeated Falmouth/Greely (3-5) in Windham.

Palow also had an interception. Ben Elliott carried 18 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Tate Choate led Windham’s defense with nine tackles and a sack.

THORNTON ACADEMY 69, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Peyton Jones returned two punt returns for touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Golden Trojans (8-0) set up two other TDs with blocked punts on the way to a rout against the Red Eddies (0-8) in Saco.

Jones scored on returns of 60 and 52 yards as Thornton raced to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter.

Julian BaileyCottle had three touchdown runs in a possible preview of a Class A quarterfinal matchup. Kobe Gaudette threw a 45-yard TD pass to Hayden Pomerleau and also rushed for touchdown.

Isaac Ofielu, Jack Emerson and Robert Gonneville each added a touchdown run.

BONNY EAGLE 62, BANGOR 0: Nate Ferris and Zach Maturo each scored three touchdowns, and Jacob Humphrey had an 80-yard kickoff return as the Scots (7-1) cruised past the Rams (4-4) at Standish.

Quarterback Keegan Meredith helped with a touchdown and 109 yards rushing. Ferris finished with 135 yards, and Maturo had 104.

Nikolas Klein added 1-yard TD run.

LEAVITT 58, MORSE 14: Wyatt Hathaway threw for two touchdowns and had a 53-yard TD run as the Hornets (8-0) defeated the Shipbuilders (1-7) in Turner.

Leavitt jumped out to an early 16-0 lead on Hathaway’s TD run, a 63-yard pass to Keegan Melanson, and two 2-point conversions from Hathaway to Melanson. Allen Peabody added 51-yard run and caught a conversion pass to make it 24-0.

The Shipbuilders got on the board with Gabe Aucoin’s 42-yard run, but Hathaway answered with a 37-yard TD pass to Cam Jordan.

Leavitt also got a pair of touchdown runs from Garrett Jabbusch. Backup quarterback Sawyer Hathaway ran for a score and threw a 23-yard TD pass to Blaine Shaw.

Aucoin scored Morse’s other touchdown on a 4-yard run.

CONY 15, GARDINER 6: Riley Geyer ran for 131 yards and caught a long pass from Dakota Andow to set up his clinching touchdown as the Rams (8-0) completed an undefeated regular season with a win over the Tigers (2-6) in Gardiner.

With Cony protecting a 7-6 lead early in the fourth quarter, Geyer switched positions with Andow, moving from quarterback to receiver. The Rams drove into Gardiner territory, and Geyer’s 25-yard catch on third-and-26 enabled Cony to go for it on fourth down. They converted, and Geyer eventually scored from the 1. Geyer then passed to Colin Manning for a 2-point conversion.

Logan Grover gave Gardiner an early 6-0 lead by returning an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

Geyer soon made up for his mistake by hitting Manning for a 31-yard gain to the Gardiner 4, and Jamal Cariglia ran it in from the 2 as Cony grabbed a 7-6 lead late in the first.

