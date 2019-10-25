BATH — Ninth-seeded Greely scored four goals in the first 15 minutes and downed eighth-ranked Morse 7-1 in a Class B South girls’ soccer prelim Friday.

Paige Evans, Kaci O’Grady, Katie Carlson and Ellie Jowett scored early for the Rangers (7-7-1). Katherine Clancy, Ellie Holt and O’Grady added second-half goals.

Evans and Holt each added two assists, and Elise Ekowicki finished with six saves for Greely.

Camren Jones scored and Abby Sreden had nine saves for Morse (5-9-1).

Greely will play at top-ranked Cape Elizabeth in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

WAYNFLETE 1, OAK HILL 0: Lucy Goodman scored from 25 yards with just under 30 minutes remaining as the 12th-seeded Flyers (3-9-3) upset the fifth-ranked Raiders (11-4) in a Class C South prelim at Wales.

Goodman scored after Oak Hill defender Emily Dillman cleared the ball, but Goodman was behind the play and sent a shot past goalie Paige Gonya, who finished with eight saves.

Jesse Connors had 10 saves for the Flyers, including a big save on Julia Noel with three minutes remaining.

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, MADISON 1: Lakyn Hink had four goals and two assists as the ninth-seeded Hawks (9-2-4) defeated the eighth-ranked Bulldogs (8-6-1) in a Class C South prelim at Madison.

Allie Black scored in the second minute for Sacopee. Gabby Martin added two goals and two assists, and Kylie Day made seven saves.

Landyn Landry scored for Madison just before halftime. Susannah Curtis had 14 saves.

