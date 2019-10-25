BURLINGTON, Vt. — Jacob Schmidt-Svekstrup scored his second goal of the game with 6:21 left in the third period as the University of Maine edged Vermont 2-1 in a Hockey East game Friday night.

Schmidt-Svekstrup opened the scoring on a setup from Tim Doherty and Adam Dawe midway through the first period, staking Maine (4-2, 1-1) to a 1-0 lead.

Vermont (1-2, 0-1) tied the game until 5:12 of the third period when Joey Cipollene.

UMaine’s Jeremey Swayman and Vermont’s Stefano Lekkas each made 31 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 2, ALBANY 0: The Black Bears (7-8, 3-1 America East) won their fourth consecutive game and sixth out of their last seven as they secured a postseason berth for the 11th straight season, blanking the 23rd-ranked Great Danes (10-7, 1-3) at Orono.

Brianna Ricker redirected a feed from Nina Keur to break a scoreless game to give Maine the lead midway through the third quarter. Brittany Smith connected with Brooke Sulinski in the middle of a scrum in front of the net, as Sulinski tucked it past the keeper with 6:44 left in the contest.

Melissa Nealon stopped a pair of shots for Albany;e Mia Borley turned aside seven shots for her third shutout of the season.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0: Tereza Vanisova’s goal late in the second period proved decisive as the Black Bears (3-3-1, 1-2) beat the Wildcats (3-3-2, 2-2-1) in a Hockey East game at Durham, New Hampshire.

Vanisova started the play by winning a faceoff against UNH’s Carlee Turner 12 seconds before she finished with the goal. Ida Press and Ella MacLean assisted.

Vendula Pribylova notched an insurance goal midway through the final period, off an assist from Liga Miljone, before Taylor Leech added a short-handed empty netter with two minutes to play.

Loryn Porter made 19 saves for the Black Bears; New Hampshire’s Ava Boutilier stopped 28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous