Now that Portland and many other U.S. cities have banned plastic straws, an innovative Maine manufacturer should start producing paper straws.
Maine has plenty of the wood resources to make the pulp to produce them. The demand will increase as more cities come aboard with the ban, thus expanding the industry.
Let Maine become the leader in this new endeavor.
Peter Ferrante
Portland
