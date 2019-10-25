As a resident of South Portland, whose local taxes have helped to pay for every recent new school or existing school renovation in the past 25 years, I am writing in support of the proposed new South Portland Middle School.

Recent headlines would lead taxpayers to believe that voters will vote on an expenditure of $69 million on the November ballot. While this is true, the state of Maine will fund $59 million of this project, at last returning tax dollars to the community.

As a community, we are in need of a new middle school. Mahoney Middle School, which I attended 58 years ago, is in need of extensive renovation. Memorial Middle School is judged to be in such poor condition that it must be demolished. The state will pay for a single new school to replace both.

A new middle school for grades 5 to 8, in two separate wings, will provide equity for all students in academic and extracurricular facilities. The school will feature the latest in energy efficiency, security and technology. In addition, the new school will free up space in the existing elementary schools for pre-kindergarten students.

I have followed the progress of this project carefully. I have attended meetings and heard many of the arguments, for and against. As a taxpayer and a voter in South Portland, I urge my fellow citizens to support this important new building for the future of the children of our community.

Dan Baker

South Portland

