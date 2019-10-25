CAMDEN — The Maine Press Association is auctioning off a signed copy of Stephen King’s latest book, “The Institute.”
The association holds a yearly auction among its members to help fund a scholarship for students in Maine seeking a career in print journalism.
Bangor Daily News reported that it was decided to host an open auction for the book on eBay.
The books inscription reads, “Read your local newspaper, and support journalism!”
The auction has started and ends at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Tiny beetle named after climate activist Greta Thunberg
-
Nation & World
Huffman released with two days left on two-week prison term
-
UMaine Sports
Meet UMaine’s new quarterback: 18-year-old Joe Fagnano
-
Nation & World
Justice Department must give House evidence from Mueller probe, judge rules
-
College
College football preview: UMaine (2-5) vs. William & Mary (2-5)