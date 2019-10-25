The Boston Red Sox will hire Chaim Bloom, the 36-year-old senior vice president of baseball operations with the Tampa Bay Rays, as their next head of baseball operations. The news was first reported by the New York Post on Friday evening.

The Red Sox had not announced it officially as of Friday evening and league rules restrict teams from breaking news during the World Series, but an industry source indicated an announcement could occur as soon as this weekend.

Bloom will become the Sox’s fourth hire to lead the baseball operations department since John Henry and his ownership group purchased the team in 2002. He replaces Dave Dombrowski, the big-spending veteran executive who was fired in August.

The runner-up to become the New York Mets’ general manager last year, Bloom has been part of a Rays organization that’s achieved remarkable success given its financial limitations.

Despite having an MLB-low payroll of $60 million this year, the Rays won 96 games and took the Astros to the brink of elimination in the American League Division Series before losing in Game 5.

The Rays have never had a payroll higher than $76 million but continue to set the bar for efficiency, having won 90 games or more in seven of the last 12 years, making the playoffs five times in that span.

Bloom will enter the Red Sox organization at the start of what Henry called a “challenging offseason,” one in which the Sox want to get under the luxury tax threshold of $208 million. With their current salary obligations, they’ll have to cut about $30 million from the roster ahead of 2020, while also needing to fill holes in the rotation, bullpen, first base and second base.

Mookie Betts is a year from free agency and clearly isn’t taking a hometown discount, J.D. Martinez can opt out of his remaining contract this winter and the Red Sox owe almost half their payroll to a starting rotation that had its three highest-paid pitchers spend significant time on the injured list in 2019.

But Bloom is no stranger to dealing with tight conditions, having been a part of an organization that’s traded stars such as Evan Longoria and Chris Archer to shed money while acquiring some talented players (Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows included) in return and keeping the Rays competitive throughout.

He was a Yale University graduate in 2004 and interned with the Padres before starting his career as an intern with the Rays. He’s been there the last 15 years.

• On Thursday, Bill James announced on his website that he is retiring as a consultant for the Red Sox, who won four World Series championships during his tenure.

RANGERS: Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in what is being called a minor procedure that shouldn’t affect his offseason training.

Choo, 37, is going into the final season of a $130 million, seven-year contract.

ASTROS: Major League Baseball is conducting a wider probe of the Houston Astros that goes beyond the assistant general manager who was fired this week for inappropriate behavior, concerned about the team’s initial denial.

Houston terminated Brandon Taubman on Thursday, saying he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration following Game 6 of the AL Championship Series last weekend.

“There are aspects of this that go beyond the incident that’s been dealt with in terms of the employment of the individual,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday before World Series Game 3. “We need to gather additional facts.”

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump plans to arrive at Game 5 of the World Series after the first pitch and leave before the final out.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he spoke with Trump, and the president decided it would be least disruptive to fans to do it that way.

Trump intends to come to Nationals Park on Sunday night if the Series is still going by then.

AWARDS: Carlos Carrasco didn’t let cancer stop him from helping others. It inspired him to do more.

The Cleveland Indians’ pitcher, who was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in May, has won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award. It is given annually by Major League Baseball to recognize a player’s high character, community involvement and positive contributions.

Despite being sick and sidelined for months during this season, Carrasco’s positive attitude never wavered and his efforts never slowed. The 32-year-old frequently visited children fighting the disease at area hospitals while receiving medical treatment for his own illness.

SUIT: Umpire Joe West has sued retired player Paul LoDuca for defamation. The former catcher alleges West gave pitcher Bill Wagner a bigger strike zone in exchange for letting the umpire borrow a vintage car.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, West contended that LoDuca said during an April 18 podcast on The Action Network that he had been ejected 15 times during his major league career and eight or nine had been by West.

According to West, LoDuca said during the podcast that when the player was catching Wagner during a New York Mets’ game against Philadelphia in 2006 or 2007, West called three straight batters out on strikes. The umpire adds that LoDuca claimed Wagner told him the reason he got the calls was the pitcher had allowed West to drive his 1957 Chevy.

West said in the suit that LoDuca was ejected eight times in his career and only once by West. The umpire denied any favoritism and said Wagner did not pitch in the only Mets-Phillies game that West worked behind the plate during 2006 and 2007.

A four-time All-Star, LoDuca played in the major leagues from 1998-2008. Andrew Mongelluzzi, his last listed agent, did not return a call seeking comment.

West’s suit also named The Action Network as a defendant. The Action Network did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The 66-year-old West is the major leagues’ senior umpire. He debuted in 1976, became a full-time staff member two years later and has worked 5,312 regular-season games, second to Bill Klem’s 5,370.

