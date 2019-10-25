SCARBOROUGH – Charles F. “Chuck” Sawyer passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 6, 1940 to Charles W. Sawyer and Mary (Kondick) Sawyer. Chuck attended local parochial schools, graduating from Bishop Neumann High School in 1958. During high school, Chuck went to American Bandstand and the 950 Club in Philly. He enjoyed dancing and went to dances almost every day of the week.

Chuck served in the Air Force in the Accounting Department in Glasgow Mont., where he was in charge of the Travel Department.

He met and fell in love with his life partner David Savage in 1965 and together they moved to Maine in 1970. Chuck became an active member of St. Luke’s Cathedral at that time, joining the Out Reach Committee and volunteering at their soup kitchen. It was through the Out Reach Committee that Chuck got involved with the AIDS Project, where he volunteered for eight years, also serving as Vice President for the PWA Coalition for a period of 5 years.

Chuck was employed for 38 years at Young’s Furniture in their office, serving in all capacities. After his retirement, he volunteered his time at St. Luke’s Cathedral, working in the office and running the Food Pantry for many years. Chuck started the Pantry about 30 years ago for the members of the Church and local community. It seems that Chuck had always been involved in helping others, following in his parents footsteps.

Besides being survived by his partner David, Chuck is survived by his brother Henry Borkowski; his niece Linda Borkowski Young and her husband John, his niece Dawn Rhoads; three great nieces, seven great nephews; and by his dear friend Lynne England.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Cathedral on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.

At his request, Chuck has asked that no one wear black to his memorial but to wear bright colors in celebration of his life.

You may offer your condolences and share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

St. Luke’s Cathedral Living Stones

143 State St.

Portland, ME 04101 or:

a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous