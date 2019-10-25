SCARBOROUGH – His smile was so contagious and would light up any room he entered. Everyone wanted to be around him and love this wonderful sense of humor. Guy served as a World War II veteran, who was drafted into the Army Air Force, and served on the 15th AAF in the 455th Bombardment Group, as a weapon repair man, and also assisted in loading the bombs on the B-24, Liberator, at the San Giovanni Garfield, Apulia, Italy, over 77 years ago. He was just 17 years old, born and raised in Germantown, Pa., one of eight children. When returning from the war in 1945, he worked for a company, “Leeds and Northrup” in North Wales, Pa. for 30 years as a tool and die maker. After the loss of his son, George, in 1968, Guy and his family moved to Maine a few years later and he started working for Sprague Electric in Sanford and soon bought a home in the area. Guy and his wife, Catherine, were very active in their community. They were involved at the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church and Trafton Senior Center. They would frequent the local nursing homes; Guy always with guitar in hand and both he and his wife had the most amazing voices. He enjoyed riding his bicycle until well into his 80s and continuing to take walks as much as he could. He was a faithful gardener always alongside his wife, Catherine, planting and tending to all the gardens. He loved working with his hands, always fixing things, or designing something. He had such a love for music, always playing his guitar, whether it was for family or at different events, it could be religious or classic music, it didn’t matter as long as he was making others happy with his music. He was definitely a man of honor, loyalty and dedication, not only to this country, but to his family. He always saw the good in everyone and was a man of strong faith. He will be dearly missed by the lives he touched and loved by all. He was predeceased by his parents, Guy Walter Dudley Sr. and Jennie Davis; his daughter, Donna Hahn; his brothers, Donald Dudley, Roger Dudley, Merwyn Dudley, Ben and Joan Dudley and sisters, Miriam Dudley and Edrie W. Keyser. Guy is survived by his brother, Rowland Dudley and his wife, Lois Dudley; Guy’s daughter Cynthia Chadwick-Granger and her husband, James Granger, his son Joel Dudley, his daughter Lisa Clapp and husband, Brian Clapp, his son Skip Dudley and his wife, Cyndy Dudley; his daughter Sue Pasquariello and her son Brian; his grandchildren, Ryan Chadwick, Michael Granger and Heather Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Zeke, and Eliana Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service with military honors will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. You may visit with Guy’s family beginning at 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Committal prayers and burial will be held later at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

