BIDDEFORD — Top-seeded Biddeford extended its field hockey unbeaten streak to 34 and advanced to another Class A South final, shutting out fourth-seeded Westbrook 2-0 in a Class A South semifinal Saturday.

The Tigers (16-0) got a first-half goal from Abby Allen. Jayme Walton doubled the lead in the second half.

Biddeford, the defending state champion, will face No. 2 Massabesic in the regional final Wednesday at Sanford High.

Westbrook, which lost to Biddeford in last year’s regional final, finished with an 8-6-2 record.

MASSABESIC 3, GORHAM 2: Izzy Hurlburt scored two goals to lead the second-seeded Mustangs (15-1) past the third-seeded Rams (10-6) in a Class A South semifinal in Waterboro.

Emma Synder also scored for the Mustangs, and Mary Duffy and Emily Jacobs each had an assist. Julia Gregoire made 16 saves, and Emily Morin helped with two defensive saves.

Molly Kathryn and Sydney Connolly scored for the Rams. Maeve Donnelly made one save.

YORK 3, LAKE REGION 0: Christina Dargie, Kristen MacAuley and Abigail Dickson scored as the top-seeded Wildcats (16-0) defeated the fourth-seeded Lakers (10-5-1) in a Class B South semifinal at York.

The six-time defending regional champions will play Fryeburg Academy in the regional final Wednesday at Sanford High.

SKOWHEGAN 10, MT. ARARAT 0: Emily Reichenbach and Alexis Michonski each scored three goals to lead top-seeded Skowhegan (16-0) over the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-5) in a Class A North semifinal Skowhegan.

Michonski also added two assists. Kayla Furbush, Bhreagh Kennedy, Brooklynn Hubbard and Logan Wing each contributed a goal, and Mackenzie McConnell earned her 10th shutout of the season

Skowhegan will play for its 19th straight regional title Wednesday at Hampden Academy against No. 2 Mt. Blue.

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 7, WELLS 0: Maddie Perkins had a goal and four assists and Brooklyn Gaghan scored twice as the top-seeded Ramblers (15-1) rolled over the fourth-seeded Warriors (8-8) in a Class C South semifinal in Oakland.

Kerrigan Anuszewski, Hannah Duley, Lindsay Letourneau and Gia Francis each added a goal. The defending state champions advanced to their fourth straight regional final and will play St. Dom’s on Wednesday at Sanford High.

Amanda Ring made 15 saves for Wells.

SOCCER

NOBLE 3, MARSHWOOD 2: Olivia Howard’s second goal of the game broke a 2-2 tie in the second half and lifted the seventh-seeded Knights (10-4-1) past the 10th-seeded Hawks (7-8) in a Class A South prelim in North Berwick.

Amy Fleming assisted on both of Howard’s goal. Bella Reil also scored, and Raegan Kelly made six saves for Noble.

Margaret Spear and Casey Perry scored first-half goals for Marshwood. Samantha Arnold recorded five saves.

Noble travels to Portland for a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

WINDHAM 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Abbey Thornton and Julia McKenna scored two goals apiece, and the fifth-seeded Eagles (10-3-2) used a four-goal second half to pull away from the 12th-seeded Red Riots (3-12) in a Class A South prelim at Windham.

Emma Millett also scored to help Windham advance to a quarterfinal Tuesday at No. 4 Gorham. Riley Silvia made six saves.

South Portland keeper Maria Buck had 16 saves.

YORK 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Delaney Labonte and Nina Howe scored in the second half to send the seventh-seeded Wildcats (9-6) past the 10th-seeded Patriots (7-8) in a Class B South prelim at York.

York advanced to face No. 2 Yarmouth in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

SCARBOROUGH 3, BIDDEFORD 0: The second-seeded Red Storm (13-2) swept their way into the Class A semifinals with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 win over the seventh-seeded Tigers (7-9) at Scarborough.

Mayne Gwyer led Scarborough with 20 assists and 13 service points. Madeline Strouse added 10 kills and seven service points, Shaelyn Thornton chipped in with 12 service points and seven kills, and Maya Brooks had 10 kills.

The Red Storm will host No. 3 Gorham on Wednesday.

The Tigers were led by Baylor Wilkinson and Dadrian Brown with four kills apiece.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Alexis Budroe had 13 kills and three aces, and Lydia Budroe added 14 kills as the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-3) rallied from a 9-1 deficit in the final game to edge the fifth-seeded Red Riots (11-4) in a Class A quarterfinal in Windham.

Megan Fleck helped with three kills, 44 assists and 17 digs, and Morgan Proulx added 27 digs as Windham won 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14.

The Eagles will visit No. 1 Falmouth on Wednesday.

YARMOUTH 3, WELLS 0: Sophie Dickson had 24 service points, including 16 in the first game, as the top-seeded Clippers (14-1) swept the eighth-seeded Warriors (9-7) in a Class B quarterfinal in Yarmouth, 25-3, 25-17, 25-10.

Maggie Murray recored seven kills, three aces and four blocks. Evelyn Lukis added five kills and five aces, and Margaret McNeill chipped in with four blocks.

FALMOUTH 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Katie Phillips had six kills, 25 assists, 12 digs and three aces, and Annika Hester added 19 kills and 12 digs as the top-ranked Yachtsmen (15-0) handled the ninth-seeded Hawks (8-8) in a Class A quarterfinal at Falmouth.

Gretchen Barney helped with 16 digs.

Erin Gray led Marshwood with 18 digs.

