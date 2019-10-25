COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A charity that trains service dogs for disabled veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.
America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.
VetDogs President John Miller said the statue will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform. It will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.
The yellow Labrador assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Poole’s heroics help South Portland edge Sanford in a thriller
-
Arts & Entertainment
After Amazon music festival unveiled, musicians pledge boycott over company’s ICE contract
-
Nation & World
Service organization commissions statue of Bush’s service dog
-
Varsity Maine
Friday’s football roundup: Flaker sparks Scarborough past Oxford Hills
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Irving scores 26 as Nets top Knicks, 113-109