President Trump’s company is considering selling the lease of its Washington, D.C., hotel, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans they were not permitted to make public, said the Trump Organization had hired the firm JLL to market the project.

The Trump International Hotel has been a center of controversy since he entered office because Trump continues to own his business, which runs properties including the hotel, leading to charges of conflict of interest.

Several lawsuits have alleged that Trump is violating the Constitution’s ban on “emoluments,” or payments by foreign governments, due to visits by foreign government officials to the hotel.

An example cited in one such suit involves a stay by former Maine Gov. Paul LePage at the D.C. hotel in 2017, because Trump may have received a financial benefit from a government figure, which is a potential violation of the emoluments clause.

LePage’s stay at the hotel was first revealed by the Portland Press Herald after a public records request for travel receipts.

The company leases the building, the Old Post Office Pavilion, from the federal government’s General Services Administration, but the terms allow for the sale of the lease under certain conditions.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible sale. Eric Trump told the newspaper that, “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell.”

