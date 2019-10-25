Following the success of 118 on Munjoy Hill and Luminato, NewHeight Group has broken ground on Verdante at Lincoln Park, the company’s third condominium project in Portland’s East End.

NewHeight, a Portland-based developer, has decades of experience in cutting-edge building techniques. From knowledge of modern construction methods and materials to extensive experience in design, NewHeight’s dedication to building science is on display in Verdante

Living at Verdante Expected occupancy in 2020.

48% of units are sold—NewHeight’s two other Portland projects sold out before construction completion.

Buyers still have time to customize floor plans and finishes.

Shared amenities include an outdoor roof deck, guest room, fitness room, bike storage, and Maine’s first semi-automated parking system.

Energy-efficient building envelope, insulation, air sealing, and heat pumps, a green roof, and triple glazed windows are all part of NewHeight’s green design ethos.

“A lot of thought goes into important elements that people can’t necessarily see,” NewHeight Group Principal Erin Cooperrider said, “like air sealing, insulation, and sound attenuation (dampening).”

Before joining NewHeight, Cooperrider led the design team that built the largest Passive House project in New England in 2016, estimated to be 60% more energy efficient than a typical multi-family building.

“Energy efficiency is important to NewHeight. We’re using triple-glazed windows, and the green roof not only helps manage stormwater run-off, it’s also a natural insulator.”

Verdante’s location in the India Street neighborhood, immediately adjacent to Munjoy Hill, the Old Port and the Arts District, results in an outstanding walk score of 98. Verdante will also be home to Maine’s first semi-automated parking system, a future-facing feature that allows for more spaces in a smaller footprint.

The 22 unique floor plans will all include NewHeight Group’s signature features: soaring ceilings, huge windows and thoughtful, efficient design that flows from room to room. Many of the homes also feature private decks.

