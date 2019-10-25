Todd I. May, 58, of Harrison, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of failure to appear after bail.

Deborah L. Johnson, 61, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 12 on charges of terrorizing and domestic violence assault.

Samantha L. Crossman, 22, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Robert L. Hall, 49, of Standish was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Michael J. DeAngelo, 40, of Naples was arrested Oct. 15 on warrants.

A male juvenile offender, 15, was summonsed Oct. 17 on a charge of illegal possession of less than 1.5 oz of marijuana.

Stephanie P. Hoyt, 20, of South Portland, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

