BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and second-ranked Louisiana State edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.

The victory ensured LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern) will be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated trip to Alabama on Nov. 9, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn’t able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.

(3) OHIO STATE 38, (13) WISCONSIN 7: J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) routed Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) at Columbus, Ohio.

KANSAS STATE 48, (5) OKLAHOMA 41: Skylar Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, and Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) held on through a harrowing fourth quarter to defeat Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) at Manhattan, Kansas.

(6) PENN STATE 28, MICHIGAN STATE 7: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes – three to Pat Freiermuth – and Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had little trouble shutting down Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) at East Lansing, Michigan.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN 37, (15) TEXAS 27: Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, and TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) beat Texas (5-3, 3-2) at Fort Worth, Texas.

(17) MINNESOTA 52, MARYLAND 10: Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become the school career leader in scrimmage yards, Seth Green had two touchdown runs and the Golden Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) routed Maryland (3-5, 1-4) at Minneapolis.

(20) IOWA 20, NORTHWESTERN 0: Quarterback Nate Stanley had 179 yards passing with a touchdown and the defense allowed 202 yards, lifting Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to a shutout of Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) at Evanston, Illinois.

(21) APPALACHIAN STATE 30, SOUTH ALABAMA 3: Zac Thomas scored a touchdown and led Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) over South Alabama (1-7, 0-4) at Mobile, Alabama.

OKLAHOMA STATE 34, (23) IOWA STATE 27: Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs, and Oklahoma State (5-03, 2-3 Big 12) upset Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) at Ames, Iowa, snapping the Cyclones’ three-game winning streak.

YALE 46, PENNSYLVANIA 41: Kurt Rawlings accounted for four touchdowns, Zane Dudek rushed for three scores and Yale (5-2, 2-1 Ivy) outlasted Pennsylvania (2-4, 0-3) at New Haven, Connecticut.

HOLY CROSS 31, COLGATE 10: Connor Degenhardt threw for three touchdowns to lead Holy Cross (4-4, 2-0 Patriot) to a victory over Colgate (1-8, 0-3) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

PRINCETON 30, HARVARD 24: Kevin Davidson threw three touchdown passes as Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) edged visiting Harvard (4-2, 2-1).

