ORONO — Nothing comes easy for the University of Maine football team this year.

Leading by 19 points heading into the final quarter, the Black Bears held on to defeat William & Mary 34-25 on Saturday afternoon at Alfond Stadium.

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for Maine and was its first in the Colonial Athletic Association this season. The Black Bears are now 3-5 overall 1-3 in the CAA. The Tribe dropped to 2-6, 0-4.

Freshman quartrerback Joe Fagnano completed 15 of 22 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns, – 67 yards to Earnest Edwards and 64 yards to Jaquan Blair. Maine’s defense forced and recovered two fumbles, doubling its forced turnovers on the season.

William & Mary made it close in the fourth. Freshman quarterback Hollis Mathis scored on a 16-yard run to cut the lead to 31-18 with with 10:25 remaining.

Then the Tribe recovered an onside kick and went in to score again, this time on a 7-yard run by Mathis, his third of the game. The lead was cut to 31-25 with 6:59 left.

But Maine responded with a clinching drive, aided by a big facemask penalty against the Tribe on a third-down play. That led to a 24-yard field goal by Kenny Doak with 1:00 remaining.

Leading 21-12 at the half, the Black Bears struck quickly in the third. On the second play of the quarter, Fagnano found Blair for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Maine’s defense continued to play well and forced a fumble which was recovered by linebacker Adrian Otero at the the Maine 23. The drive stalled at the Tribe 20, but Doak kicked a 38-yard field goal on the last play of the quarter to make it 31-12 Maine into the final quarter.

The Black Bears started slowly in the first half, but picked it up both offensively and defensively in the second quarter.

The Tribe scored on its opening drive, going 67 yards in 10 plays to get a 6-yard touchdown run by Mathis. But Alejandro Oregon blocked the PAT kick to keep it at 6-0.

It stayed that way into the second quarter, when Maine finally put together a good drive and scored when wide receiver Edwards threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Blair. It was Edwards’ third TD pass of the year and fourth of his career. Doak’s PAT kick made it 7-6.

It took William & Mary all of 2:36 to regain the lead, getting a 3-yard run from Bronson Yoder. But the conversion pass fell short and the lead was 12-7.

Maine struck back even more quickly. Thirty-five seconds later, the Black Bears led when Fagnano threw a 67-yard scoring pass to Edwards, who caught the ball at the Tribe 40, deked one defender and then raced down the left sideline. It was 14-12 with 9:22 left.

Then on the Tribe’s first play after the kickoff, Kayon Whitaker forced a fumble and recovered it, giving Maine the ball at the 41. A 27-yard run by wide receiver Devin Young gave the Black Bears a first down at the 5. Two plays later, Joe Fitzpatrick went in from the 1 and Maine led 21-12 with 6:12 left in the first half.

