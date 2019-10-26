HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford is considering turning five residential streets into what is calling “bicycle boulevards.”
The Hartford Courant reports the city will hold public meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss repurposing the roads for use mostly by bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Vehicle traffic would not be blocked on the streets, but would be discouraged through signage.
Similar streets have been set up in more than 10 states across the country and sometimes referred to as “neighborways” or “neighborhood greenways.”
The “bike boulavards” would be paid for with a $100,000 private Made to Move grant an initiative between Degree Deodorant and Blue Zones LLC, founded by author Dan Buettner.
North Beacon Street, Beacon Street, Babcock Street, Ashley Street, and Hampton Street are being considered for the program.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Wheelchair athlete makes history at regional meet
-
Arts & Entertainment
Classical review: Portland Early Music Festival offers polished performances
-
Forecaster Sports
Scarborough makes quick work of Biddeford in volleyball quarterfinals
-
Nation & World
Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take Back Day
-
Nation & World
Diamond worth $1.84 million stolen from Japan jewelry fair
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.