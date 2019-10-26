I strongly recommend my friend Tae Chong for Portland City Council in District 3. He is committed to the lifelong success of every student in our schools, economic development, advocates for affordable housing and will help develop climate change resilience.

He is an active public school parent of two children and a former school board member. Tae has a deep understanding that in order for Portland to thrive, we must start with our children. I believe that Tae would leverage his influence in the budget process to advocate for school funding that ensures all students are prepared and empowered for the future.

He believes that education doesn’t stop in 12th grade, and is a founding board member of Friends of Adult Education. He values the importance of lifelong learning.

I strongly encourage my District 3 neighbors to support Tae Chong for City Council this Nov. 5.

Erica Beck Spencer

Portland

