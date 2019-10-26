How should leadership be defined for Portland’s mayor? Should it mean creating chaos and problems for others to resolve (inviting immigrants to Portland without coordination, planning or housing)? Instituting a polarizing me-against-you dynamic of “I’m fighting for” instead of “I’m working with”? Or ginning up emotions for personal advantage?

Leadership, I think, is convincing and inspiring others to work with you through rational dialogue, not demanding submission. Mayor Ethan Strimling says he is “fighting for” people, but he has been fighting with other officials – not leading them. Self-righteous, pugnacious behavior resulting in tensions, frustrations and ill will at City Hall is not leadership.

Voters have three other choices for mayor. Two have worked cooperatively with Portland officials; one has street credibility for understanding financial hardships facing many in Portland. All three have expressed a desire to work, not fight, with other officials – for results (and process) that matter.

Robert Kahn

Portland

