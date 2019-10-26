I’m voting for Mayor Ethan Strimling because he’s the only person in the race who advocates for all people in Portland: the young person starting a career who needs to earn a fair wage, the newcomer who needs a safe place to live and the children who deserve a good education in a good school.
It is significant that the opposition to the mayor’s re-election comes in large part from developers and business interests, from the Chamber of Commerce advocating for more high-end development and less services and from members of city government who favor power over progress. If we are to be a truly progressive city, the people in government must truly want to serve the city’s entire population. With the federal government in disarray, it is essential to have effective local government.
Mayor Strimling has proven that he can bring positive change to our city. He should be allowed to finish the job.
Alicia Harding
Portland
