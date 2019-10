BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 11th goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots for his second shutout this season and the Boston Bruins beat the defending NHL champion St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of the Stanley Cup final.

It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis won its first Cup last season, skating with the trophy around the TD Garden ice in Boston on June 12 after a 4-1 victory in Game 7.

Anders Bjork also scored for Boston (7-1-2). Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal with 49 seconds left.

Rask, who played his 500th game with the Bruins in a win over Toronto on Tuesday, recorded his 47th career shutout. He’s 5-0-1 in six starts this season, picking up his solid play that carried Boston to the final.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (5-3-3), who won their previous two games. In his rookie season, the 6-foot-2 goalie sparked St. Louis to its run from last place in the Western Conference in early January to a title.

Like last spring’s Cup final, the matchup featured lots of hard hits, beginning with the first shift when Boston captain Zdeno Chara leveled winger Oskar Sundqvist in front of the Blues bench. Linemate Brayden Schenn skated in to defend Sundqvist and was sent to the penalty box – along with Chara – for matching roughing penalties.

With David Perron off for holding, Pastrnak one-timed a pass from Torey Krug at the top of the left circle for a power-play goal 14:59 into the opening period. The puck deflected off Binnington and trickled into the net, just as he looked over his shoulder.

Rask’s best save came when he made a blocker stop on Sundqvist’s clean breakaway with seven minutes left in the first.

Boston capitalized on a three-on-two break when defenseman Matt Grzelcyk sent a pass to Bjork at the right circle, where he one-timed a shot over Binnington’s left shoulder to make it 2-0 at 9:31 of the second.

Clinging to the two-goal edge, Rask made a pair of splendid stops when the Blues were on a power play shortly after Bjork’s score. The toughest was on Tyler Bozak’s wrister from the slot.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 0: Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots to record his second shutout in 12 days and Carolina went 2 of 2 on the power play at Raleigh, North Carolina, following a four-game road swing.

PREDATORS 3, LIGHTNING 2: Ryan Ellis scored 3:15 into overtime and Nashville won at Tampa, Florida.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Jonathan Drouin scored two goals on breakaways, and Montreal won at home.

FLYERS 7, BLUE JACKETS 4: Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead short-handed goal late in a five-goal third period, and Philadelphia rallied at home.

