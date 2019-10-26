OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Patricia Ann Emerson, 60, of Melvin Avenue, passed away Wednesday at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Worcester, Mass. Dec. 7, 1958, the daughter of Russell and Phyllis Chamberlain Whitney. She graduated from Deering High School in 1977.

She and her family have been residents of Old Orchard Beach in the early 1990’s. Patricia enjoyed watching TV shows and playing Candy Crush. She loved watching her fur grandchildren playing and acting goofy as she watched Nascar Racing. Tony Stewart is her favorite driver. She was also a big fan of candlepin bowling at Vacationland in Saco.

She is predeceased by her first husband Roger Emerson and her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband David Emerson of Old Orchard Beach; two children Brandon Emerson and Stefannie Emerson both of Old Orchard Beach; a sister Sandra Page of Old Orchard Beach; a nephew Michael Page; two grandchildren, who she loved dearly, Spencer and Marissa Burnham; three fur grandchildren Rodgers, Leia and Khloe; and a fur nephew Shadow.

A private graveside service will be held at Murch Cemetery in Casco.

Arrangements are by Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave, Old Orchard Beach.

For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.oobfh.com

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:

Pittie Posse Rescue

and Sanctuary

4 Scammon St.

Suite 19-324

Saco, ME 04072

www.pittieposserescue.com

