WESTBROOK — Chris Hatch and Dante Lingley scored in the first half, and eighth-seeded Westbrook earned a 2-1 win over No. 9 Cheverus in a Class A South boys’ soccer preliminary round game Saturday.
Tony Oduki made 11 saves for Westbrook (8-4-3), which will face No. 1 Gorham in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Brady Cormier scored for the Stags (5-6-4), converting a penalty kick in the second half.
YORK 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Quenton Convery scored three goals and Dillon Brodsky added two as the seventh-seeded Wildcats (7-7-1) cruised past the 10th-seeded Eagles (7-8) in a Class B South prelim at York.
The Wildcats advanced to face No. 2 Medomak Valley on Wednesday.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, LEAVITT 0: Austin LaLiberty set up a first-half goal by Josh Michaud, then added a goal of his own in the second half as the eighth-seeded Patriots (8-5-2) defeated the No. 9 Hornets (7-8-1) in a Class B South prelim in Gray.
Hunter Brown added a second-half goal to help Gray-New Gloucester move on to a quarterfinal on Wednesday at No. 1 Yarmouth.
SOUTH PORTLAND 1, SANFORD 0: Anthony Perron’s first-half goal gave the fifth-seeded Red Riots (10-4-1) a win over the 12th-seeded Spartans (3-11-1) in a Class A South prelim in South Portland.
South Portland keeper Corey Gagne needed only one save. Sanford got four saves from Justin Gould.
South Portland will travel to No. 4 Portland for a quarterfinal on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
CHEVERUS 31, DEERING 7: Josh Paquet threw two touchdown passes and Ian Trafford had a rushing touchdown as the Stags (4-4) defeated the Rams (2-6) at Boulos Stadium.
Paquet’s 12-yard pass to Sean Tompkins gave Cheverus a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Stags broke it open with 17 points in the second quarter.
Avery Conant also scored a touchdown, and Teddy Michaud kicked a field goal.
Cheverus finished sixth in the Class B South Crabtree standings and will play No. 3 Massabesic in the quarterfinals. Deering, the No. 7 seed, will visit No. 2 Kennebunk.
