WATERVILLE — Devin Marrocco ran for three short-yardage touchdowns in the first half Saturday and Colby held on for a 23-20 victory against Bates in a CBB football game.

Marrocco had touchdown runs of 1, 2, and 1 yards, all in the first half. He finished with 14 carries for 42 yards. Matt Hersch had 206 yards on 15-of-25 passing. Andrew DeFranco led the receivers with five catches for 76 yards.

Down 23-6 at the half, Bates scored 14 unanswered points. Brendan Costa threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jackson Hayes and Mohamed Diawara each had TD catches. Hayes caught a scoring pass on the last play of the first half and Liam Spillane added a rushing touchdown.

ENDICOTT 41, HUSSON 16: Shea McManaway caught touchdown passes of 23 and 4 yards as the Gulls (6-1) routed the Eagles (2-5) at Bangor.

Joe Kalosky threw for 199 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Anthony Whiteley and Kalosky each had a rushing touchdown, and Anthony Bracamonte added a 50-yard touchdown catch.

David Morrison threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions for the Eagles, who were shut out in the second half. Tyler Halls and Aidan Hogan caught touchdown passes. Shawn Noel Jr. had 33 carries for 104 yards.

NORWICH 51, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 10: Matt Dunn threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of 24 passing as the Cadets, (5-2) who led 44-3 at halftime, rolled over the Mariners (0-8) in Northfield, Vermont.

Trevor Chase had seven catches for 170 yards, andtouchdowns of 56 and 64 yards from Dunn. Manni Romero had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Steve Cuqua added 15 carries for 82 yards and two TDs, and Aaron Conner chipped in with 12 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Nikolas Moquin of Maine Maritime was 17 of 38 with 158 yards and an interception. The Mariners’ touchdown came on Reed Hopkins’ 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

MIDDLEBURY 47, BOWDOIN 29: The Panthers (7-0) took a 21-point lead in the first quarter and beat the Polar Bears (0-7) at Brunswick.

Alex Maldjian opened the scoring for Middlebury with a 45-yard scamper. Will Jernigan ran it in from 23 yards on a keeper, then threw to Maxim Bochman for a 13-yard score. After a Jack Pistorius interception, Maldjian rushed for a 1-yard TD. Jernigan then ran for his second score from 18 yards and threw another TD to Bochman from 17 yards. The Panthers’ last score was a 22-yard pass from Ben Tauber to Joseph Mastrangelo.

Bowdoin’s first score came on a Matthew Marcantano pass to Nate Richam-Odoi for 53 yards. The Polar Bears had 22 fourth-quarter points, with a 7-yard Richam-Odoi run, a 22-yard pass from Austin McCrum to Max Freedman and a 25-yard pass from McCrum to Brendan Ward.

NICHOLS 51, UNIVERSITY OF OF NEW ENGLAND 48: The Nor’easters (3-4, 1-3 Commonwealth Coast) fell in four overtimes to the Bison (5-2, 3-1) at Biddeford.

Brian Peters threw for 343 yards and four TDs for UNE, with Cam Mann rushing for 72 yards and a TD. Jack Mahoney ran for the team’s first TD and finished with 62 yards. Ryan Gaboury, Cobey Johnson, Brett Miller and Peyton Phillips caught TDs from Peters, with Gaboury leading the team with 161 yards and Johnson catching a TD to force the third OT. Kevin Heintz hit a 40-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.

Nichols had 329 yards passing and three TDs from Michael Pina. Joshua Pierre-Charles had 82 yards and three TDs on the ground, including the winner from 2 yards.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 0: Adela Kalilwa scored in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (8-9-1, 2-5 Little East) over Rhode Island College (4-13, 0-8) at Gorham.

Kalilwa scored with just over 10 minutes remaining from Emma Dennison for USM (8-9-1, 2-5). Kayla Gorman made six saves for the shutout.

Erica Edwards had 12 saves for the Anchormen (4-13, 0-8).

AMHERST 4, BATES 0: Alexa Juarez scored two second-half goals as the Mammoths (10-3-1, 5-3-1 NESCAC) pulled away from the Bobcats (2-11-1, 0-9) at Lewiston.

Sophia Fikke and Ruby Hastie scored in the first half for Amherst. Fikke added an assist.

Elizabeth Crawford had four saves and Katherine Nuckols added 10 for Bates.

BOWDOIN 2, WILLIAMS 1: Sophia Lemmer scored in overtime to lift the Polar Bears (7-6-1, 3-5-1 NESCAC) over the Ephs (8-4-1, 6-3) at Brunswick.

Aspen Pierson scored in the 81st minute for Williams. Anne Lawlor tied it seven minutes later.

Chelsea Taylor had five saves for Williams. Penny Rocchio had six for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, JOHNSON & WALES 1: Kayley Mattos scored two goals, the second in overtime as the Monks (13-2-2, 9-1-1 Great Northeast Athletic) defeated the Wildcats (12-6, 10-1) at Standish.

Jaclyn Larsen scored for the Wildcats in the first half. Mattos responded seven minutes later.

Colleen Lynch made seven saves for the Wildcats. Adia Gorgan had 14 for the Monks.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, NICHOLS 1: Katie Beaudoin had a goal and an assist to lead the Nor’easters (9-5-2, 4-3 Commonwealth Coast) past the Bison (10-8, 1-6) at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Caroline Wilson opened the scoring in the sixth minute from Beaudoin, who doubled the lead in the 53rd minute. Fiona Blanchard added a late goal from Ashley Sherman and Jenna Pannone totaled five saves for UNE.

Maegan Roy scored and Olivia Marcantonio had eight saves for Nichols.

MEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 2, BATES 1: The Mammoths (12-0-2, 7-0-2 NESCAC) scored two first-half goals and defeated the Bobcats (8-5-1, 4-4-1) at Lewiston.

Bryce Johnson and Ignacio Cubeddu scored for the Mammoths. Kyle Kelly had an assist.

Will Anastos scored from Ciaran Bardong midway through the second half for Bates. David Goodstein made two saves.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Brandon Ramos scored two first-half goals to lead the Anchormen (8-6-2, 5-2-1 Little East) past the Huskies (0-14-3, 0-6-1) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Sa-Leem Kamarah and Kossivi Dogbey also scored for RIC. Thomas Aldana, Papa Badiane, Ricardo Benitez, and Matthew Lopes had assists. Charlie Tashjian made six saves.

Noah Perry scored for the Huskies from Zekariya Shaib. Dalton Cassidy had four saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 0, JOHNSON & WALES 0: David Walbridge had four saves for the Monks (13-1-3, 8-0-2 Great Northeast Athletic) against the Wildcats (14-2-1, 9-0-1) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Cody Elliott, Jackson Taylor, and Jason Umbehr led the Monks with two shots on goal each.

Nick Gutekunst led the Wildcats with two shots on goal. Austin Scoggin had eight saves.

WILLIAMS 2, BOWDOIN 0: The Ephs (7-3-4, 5-2-2 NESCAC) scored two first-half goals and defeated the Polar Bears (6-4-4, 1-4-4) at Brunswick.

Chris Fleischer scored in the ninth minute and Jake Saudek just before halftime. Michael Davis needed four saves for the shutout.

Michael Webber had four saves for Bowdoin.

NICHOLS 2, UNIVERSITY OF OF NEW ENGLAND 0: The Bison (10-5-2, 3-3-1 Commonwealth Coast) scored in each half and shut out the Nor’easters (7-8-2, 1-6-1) at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Corey McEvoy scored just before the first half ended, from James Chasco-Dimauro. The Bison doubled their lead in the second half when Jacob Sargent scored from Ali Ali.

UNE had four shots on goal. Will Shearon made eight saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 3, AMHERST 2: Alexa Jurgeleit scored in the third quarter to take the lead for good as the Bobcats (9-5, 5-4 NESCAC) overcame the Mammoths (8-6, 3-6) at Lewiston.

Grace Fitzgerald and Sarah Bussell also scored for Bates. Jurgeleit scored 53 seconds after Bussell’s goal that tied the game. Paige Cote had two assists and Bridget Thompson added one.

Sage Geyer and Natalie Hobbs scored for Amherst. Beth Williamson added an assist. Emilie Flamme had two saves.

BOWDOIN 1, WILLIAMS 0: Elizabeth Growney scored just under a minute into the fourth quarter as the Polar Bears (13-1, 8-1 NESCAC) shut out the Ephs (11-2, 7-2) at Brunswick.

Growney scored from Kara Finnerty. Maddie Ferrucci had five saves for the shutout.

Abby Lloyd had four saves for Williams.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Three goals in the third quarter pushed the Monks (13-3, 6-0 Great Northeast Athletic) past the Wildcats (6-10, 4-2) at Standish.

Sophia Jacques led St. Joseph’s with a goal and an assist. Libby Pomerleau and Olivia Esposito also scored.

Grace Pendergast of Johnson & Wales made 16 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SALVE REGINA 0: Julia Steeves scored twice as the Nor’easters (10-8, 9-2 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Seahawks (10-6, 5-5) in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Steeves’ first goal came in the second quarter from Reanna Boulay; her second was unassisted. Boulay and Jillian Lachapelle scored in the final period and Liz Sargent had two saves for UNE.

Casey Febus of Salve Regina recorded three saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, MASS.-DARTMOUTH 0: Lindsay Pych made three saves for the shutout as the Huskies (11-8, 9-2 Little East) beat the Corsairs (7-8, 5-5) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Abbie Staples assisted on Maggie Redman’s goal,.

Mass.-Dartmouth goalkeeper Katelyn Banalewicz totaled 11 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, BOSTON COLLEGE 3: Ida Kuoppala had two goals and an assist, and Ally Johnston also scored as the Black Bears (3-3-2, 1-2-1 Women’s Hockey East) used three power-play goals to tie the Eagles (7-0-1, 6-0-1) at Boston.

Carly Jackson made 21 saves for Maine.

Hannah Bilka scored two goals and Maegan Beres added one for BC. Maddy McArthur made 17 saves.

