The George E. Jack Elementary School in Standish will be closed Monday because of a water main break. School Administrative District 6 posted the news on its Facebook page Saturday.

All students affected by the closing will be relocated to Bonny Eagle Middle School, according to the post. There will be no before or after care with the Standish Recreation Department, it said.

No additional information was available on Saturday.

