HOCKEY

Joseph Duszak and Aaron Luchuk had a goal and an assist each, and the Newfoundland Growlers used a two-goal second period to pull away from the Maine Mariners for a 5-2 victory at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Terrence Wallin scored twice for Maine.

GOLF

PGA: Tiger Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 at Inzai City, Japan, to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the rain-hit Zozo Championship.

Teeing off in front of empty stands, Woods picked up where he left off after a 64 in Thursday’s opening round with a birdie on the first hole, one of the seven on the day that gave him a 36-hole total of 12-under 128, two shots ahead of Gary Woodland.

Woods took the lead on the par-4 17th when his approach shot landed a foot from the hole and he made the easy birdie putt. His only bogey came on the par-4 second hole.

LPGA: South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee tied for the third-round lead at the Buick Ladies Championship at Busan, South Korea, the second event on a four-tournament Asian swing.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: England beat New Zealand 19-7 at Yokohama, Japan, in a dominant performance in the semifinals, ending the All Blacks’ hopes of an unprecedented third straight title.

The English reached their first final since 2007, and will play Wales or South Africa.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson edged Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria.

Robinson, who trailed Shiffrin by 0.14 seconds after the opening run, was one-fifth of a second faster than the American in the final run. She won her first race in only her 11th start.

TENNIS

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, the 38-year-old Federer will play 20-year-old Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Christian Pulisic, making his first league start since August, scored three goals, powering visiting Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Burnley.

Pulisic scored the second hat trick by a U.S. player in league history after Clint Dempsey scored three in Fulham’s 5-2 defeat of Newcastle in 2012.

• Raheem Sterling scored his fourth goal of the week as Manchester City beat visiting Aston Villa 3-0 and cut the gap to league leader Liverpool to three points.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin won the pole at Martinsville Speedway, where the five-time winner will attempt to lock himself into NASCAR’s championship race.

Hamlin turned a lap at 97.840 mph in his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing to earn the top starting spot in Sunday’s playoff race. It’s the opening event of the Round of 8 and the field will be whittled over the next three races to the four drivers who will compete for the championship.

TRUCK SERIES: Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck Series race by holding off championship-contender Ross Chastain in overtime at Martinsville Speedway.

FORMULA ONE: Two-time defending race champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull ended Ferrari’s run of five consecutive pole positions by capturing the No. 1 qualifying spot at the Mexican Grand Prix at Mexico City.

