Houston Manager A.J. Hinch is dismissing talk of becoming the new skipper of the New York Mets and working for his close friend, Brodie Van Wagenen.

“I’m the Houston Astros’ manager and I’m proud to be that,” Hinch told reporters Friday before the Astros defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of the World Series. “I don’t need to reference anybody else because this is the team I work for and I’m proud to be a part of.”

Van Wagenen, the Mets’ general manager, played college baseball with Hinch and is his former agent.

Hinch put in a good word for one of the reported managerial finalists, former Mets and New York Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran, whom he managed on the Astros’ 2017 world championship team.

Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar and ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez also are among the reported finalists for the Mets’ job.

The Mets have gone after other teams’ managers in the past, most notably when they traded pitcher Bill Denehy to the old Washington Senators in 1967 to get Gil Hodges to run their ballclub.

THE NATIONALS were well represented in Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, and some of the loudest cheers came from a group of team employees who had the rare opportunity to take in a game as fans.

A few hours after the Nationals clinched their first National League pennant in franchise history last Tuesday, the roughly 250 full-time employees who work out of the team’s offices at Nationals Park received a company email offering them the chance to attend Game 1. Even better, they could bring a guest, and the team would cover the costs of a charter flight, tickets and a hotel.

About 200 people from various departments, including marketing, communications, guest relations and ticketing, made the trip and watched the Nationals defeat the Astros from Sections 430 and 431, high above the first-base line.

“It was unlike anything that I have ever partaken in,” Nationals human resources manager Meredith Durbin said in a phone interview. “A lot of us have never flown charter before, so the whole experience was unique. I know everyone was very grateful for the whole experience of a lifetime.”

In May, Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis made a similar gesture, surprising 200 full-time employees with a trip to Las Vegas for Game 1 or Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Durbin said it was especially rewarding to see longtime employees, including some who have been with the Nationals since 2005, experience a World Series game from the stands.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »