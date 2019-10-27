The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and Louisiana State in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever.

Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.

No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 Southern California, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.

Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes.

The Alabama-LSU game is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but the top of the rankings should be locked until then. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State are all off next week, and No. 4 Clemson is tuning up against Wofford.

CLEMSON: Defensive end Xavier Thomas is making progress while working his way back from a concussion, but has yet to be cleared to return to action.

Thomas missed a second consecutive game Saturday, not dressing for the 59-7 victory over Boston College. He also missed the previous game against Louisville after being banged up during practice leading up to the matchup.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous