This searchable database includes all individual contributions to the 2020 U.S. Senate election campaign of Democrat Sara Gideon through Sept. 30, 2019.

SOURCE: Federal Elections Commission
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue

Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.

Donor Town State Contribution Employer Occupation
Donor Town State Contribution Employer Occupation

Related Headlines

filed under:
sara gideon, Senate, u.s. senate
Related Stories
Latest Articles