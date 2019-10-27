This searchable database includes all individual contributions to the 2020 re-election campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins through Sept. 30, 2019.
SOURCE: Federal Elections Commission
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue
Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.
|Donor
|Town
|State
|Contribution
|Employer
|Occupation
