Re: “Bill Nemitz: A Maine senator, a constituent and a failure to communicate” (Oct. 18):

Bill Nemitz’s snide response to Sen. Susan Collins’ spokeswoman Annie Clark’s statement, in his recent column, was unbelievable. “Maybe it’s just me,” he wrote, “but if I was experiencing all of those things, I’d start wondering what in the heck I’m doing to tick so many people off.”

Really, Mr. Nemitz? Are you saying that Collins deserved the death threats and ill treatment she has received lately because people didn’t like the way she voted on certain issues? Would you say that of Martin Luther King Jr.?

Nobody deserves that sort of treatment. Shame on you, Mr. Nemitz, for implying that our senator does!

Sarah MacConney

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: