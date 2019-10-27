NEW YORK — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, and the Boston Bruins scored four times in the second period and beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Sunday night.

Patrice Bergeron scored three goals for his fifth regular-season hat trick, Charlie Coyle and Zdeno Chara each had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak added five assists to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in 11 games this season (8-1-2). Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots as Boston earned a point for the seventh straight game (5-0-2).

Michael Haley, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-5-1). Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves before being pulled after two periods. Alexandar Georgiev finished with nine saves in the third.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Bruins took control in the second period. Pastrnak charged the net with the puck from the left side and made contact with Lundqvist. Bergeron followed and put the puck in for his third of the season, just 11 seconds into the period. The goal was confirmed after a video review.

Marchand put Boston ahead 57 seconds later. He got the puck in front of the net and made a backhand-forehand move before putting a backhander past Lundqvist.

Coyle made it 3-1 as he collected a pass across the front of the net from Charlie McAvoy, settled the puck and put it top shelf for his first goal of the season at 9:27.

Marchand got his second of the night with 7:51 left in the period, taking a pass from Coyle and whipping it past Lundqvist from the right side. The Bruins were outshooting the Rangers 28-9 at that point.

Boston finished with a 21-5 shots advantage in the period, and 31-12 through 40 minutes.

Chara made it 5-1 as he beat Georgiev with a slap shot from the blue line just 43 seconds into the third on the first shot the Rangers’ backup goalie faced.

Buchnevich pulled the Rangers back within three at 8:15 with his second of the season, but Bergeron’s second of the night restored Boston’s four-goal lead with 8:21 left.

Kreider scored on a rebound with 1:59 left, and Skjei pulled the Rangers within two just 21 seconds later, but Bergeron’s empty-netter with 45 second left capped the scoring.

The Bruins controlled play for the opening half of the first period, outshooting the Rangers 6-0. But the Rangers got on the board on their first scoring chance. Halak stopped Brendan Smith’s shot from the left side – New York’s first shot on goal – but Haley charged in and knocked in the rebound with 9:41 left in the first. It was Haley’s first goal since signing with the Rangers on Oct. 1.

Marchand extended his point streak to 10 games, with seven goals and 12 assists in that stretch. He also has an assist in nine straight games. Pastrnak has 23 points during his nine-game scoring streak.

BLUES 5, RED WINGS 4: David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime to give St. Louis a victory at Detroit.

The Blues blew a two-goal lead in the third-period lead and needed Ryan O’Reilly’s late goal to send it to overtime.

The Red Wings have lost eight straight.

Perron scored from the left circle after circling with the puck for a few seconds. He has six goals this season.

O’Reilly had two goals and two assists, and Perron added three assists.

Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit.

PANTHERS 6, OILERS 2: Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and an assist, and Florida scored three goals in just over two minutes to open the second period in a win at Edmonton.

Aaron Ekblad, Noel Acciari, Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. The Panthers improved to 5-2-4 and have earned at least a point in eight straight games.

James Neal and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four to fall to 8-3-1.

SENATORS 5, SHARKS 2: Nick Paul had two goals and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL as Ottawa won at home.

BLACKHAWKS 5, KINGS 1: Dylan Strome scored twice and assisted on linemate Alex DeBrincat’s goal to help Chicago win at home, ending a four-game skid.

ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 3: Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and New York beat visiting Philadelphia to extend its winning streak to seven games.

