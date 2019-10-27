YARMOUTH – Louise Ella Chase, 79, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019. She was born in Lewiston on May 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Solon and Frances (Ward) Chase.

Louise graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, in 1958. She went on to the Plus Gray’s School of Business and graduated in Medical Secretarial in 1970. She worked in various insurance companies, and for the City of Portland in the Department of Planning and Urban Development until 2000. She played an important role as an apartment manager for the Deering Street Apartments, beginning in 1981.

Louise was an avid hiker and a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, and hiked all over the country. She kept a detailed journal of every hike, which included the mountain, the date of the hike, elevation, miles hiked and which season; often snowshoeing. Louise also enjoyed swimming and bicycling. In high school, her nickname was, “Luigi” and she was an excellent student and a talented musician. Education was very important to Louise, after her retirement she created the Chase Family Scholarship, which awards scholarships to young men and women enrolling into any community college in the state of Maine.

Louise had a distinctive personality and was known to be quite a character. She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit and was just as honest as can be.

After a fall in 2018, Louise moved from Portland to Bay Square at Yarmouth. The wonderful staff and residents were welcoming and a beautiful apartment there became her new home.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, David Dean Chase.

Thank you to Friends In-Home Care of Yarmouth who sent Sheryl Flament and Cami-Leigh Googins to be her caretakers and companions; a wonderful bond developed between the three.

The Knudsen family thanks you, Louise, for watching over us and making us feel like family.

You are invited to share your memories by visiting Louise’s online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

At Louise’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, ME 04096.

