PORTLAND – Mark Valente, 36, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 following a short illness. The son of Terry Valente, he was born in Portland on August 2, 1983. He was a member of the final graduating class from the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in 2003. He was welcomed and supported by his classmates and developed lasting friendships. Mark enjoyed the simple things in life. Sunday’s were a special day in the Valente-Crawford Clan, and Mark enjoyed spending time with his Papa and extended family members. It was a day for family members to drop in to visit, eat, watch sports, and just share good times with Grammy and Papa. Mark loved balloons, animals, swimming, long walks, and car rides to multiple adventures with Mama Dog always at his side. Mark touched many peoples’ lives, and were all the better for it. He taught many important life lessons such as patience, humor, love, compassion, and trust without knowing he was imparting such wisdom. He had many friends in the Deaf as well as the Intellectual Disability communities. As he matured, he developed a crush on a young lady he met at church. As fate would have it, he moved into a new home next door to her. Their friendship deepened and they visited each other often, going on chaperoned walks together, and attending various community outings, especially a favorite, lunch at McDonalds. Mark will be forever missed by family and friends, and as he journeys on there will be a special place always held for him. Mark only knew love and all he touched were better for it.Mark was predeceased by his Papa Speed, his Grammy Dorothy, and his uncle Neal.He is survived by his mother Terry, his uncles, Steven, Bruce, and David, his aunts, Terri, Debbie, and Ann-Marie. He is also survived by his 11 cousins.A celebration of life service will he held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland.Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Mark’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark’s memory to the:Special Olympicsof Maine125 John Roberts Rd. #5 South Portland ME 04106

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous