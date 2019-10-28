Ghostface of “Scream” fame haunts Main Street Friday evening at Westbrook’s annual Halloween event. Chance Viles/American Journal
Greta and Stella Reinhard dress, left,dress as witches Friday while a Nora Pellegrini donned a dalmation suit and her sister Lucia trick or treats as a cheetah. Chance Viles/American Journal
Madison Newell dances in the street, dressed as Superman. Chance Viles/American Journal
Daily Grind mascots Beanie, also known as Shari Salisbury, and Sprinkles the dog hang out in front of the store during trick or treat. Chance Viles/American Journal
Cameron Wilcox, 8, dressed as Mike Myers of “Halloween,” the movie, notoriety. Chance Viles/ American Journal
Trick-or-treaters line the sidewalks for candy. Chance Viles/American Journal
Dave Higgins, a firefighter and paramedic, hands out treats.. Chance Viles/American Journal
Former City Councilor John O’Hara hands out candy, two pieces at a time. Chance Viles/American Journal
Spiderman Cayman Ryder goes for some candy as fellow Spidey, Zachary Sawyer, stands by. Chance Viles/American Journal
Carsyn Spinney of Windham dresses as Steve from popular video game Minecraft. Chance Viles/American Journal
Jukado students Juliana Schools, Noah Fougere and Brady Fougere pose with Greater Portland School of Jukado owner Doshu Allan Viernes. Chance Viles/American Journal
