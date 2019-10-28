AUGUSTA — An Augusta man pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from a June incident in which he threw an ax at his neighbor — through the neighbor’s window.

Gardner Scott Stover, 59, threw an ax at his neighbor, John Dumas, through a window of Dumas’s home June 14 off Divided Lane in Augusta. He also threw rocks through other windows of the home and placed dog excrement in cooking grills on the property, according to a state prosecutor.

Stover pleaded guilty to Class C felony charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief Monday morning. The state will dismiss a third charge related to the June 14 incident, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutor Tyler LeClair, an assistant district attorney.

The guilty pleas came on the morning a jury trial on the three charges was scheduled to start at Capital Judicial Center Monday. A jury was in the courthouse, but did not enter the courtroom, and Stover changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty, before the trial got underway.

LeClair said, had the case gone to trial, Augusta Police officers would have testified that Dumas told them Stover, a neighbor, woke him up by revving a vehicle engine. Then, while Dumas recorded Stover’s actions on his cell phone from inside the residence, he placed dog excrement in three grills on the property. He then knocked on the victim’s door and said “Come out and play, Johnny,” while smashing his fist in his hand, and then struck a window of the home with an ax. Stover then threw the ax through the window at Dumas, but did not hit him with it. He also threw rocks through windows of the home, including one which allegedly struck the glass window of a wood stove, breaking it.

LeClair said Stover caused an estimated $6,200 in total damage at the home, breaking four windows and damaging siding.

Stover’s attorney, Andrew Dawson, said the ax was thrown in a lunging way, not like a tomahawk, a distinction he said was important. Stover said he only placed dog excrement in two grills on the property, not three.

“I know what I did, it was two barbecues,” he told Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stover was indicted by a grand jury in August.

He wasn’t sentenced Monday, but will likely be sentenced in early December, according to Mullen, after attorneys for both sides present sentencing memorandums. Stover remains out on bail until sentencing.

Divided Lane, where the incident took place, is off Mud Mill Road in Augusta.

In 2004, Stover was sentenced to a year in jail on charges of reckless conduct and driving to endanger, but was acquitted on six other charges, following a 2002 incident in which he is alleged to have chased a neighbor around the yard with a truck. That case involved a long-standing boundary dispute with neighbors that included a number of calls to police and allegations of harassment on both sides.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: