The American Red Cross says donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Upcoming local blood drives:

Brunswick: Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine Technology Institute, 8 Venture Avenue; Nov. 3, 3-8 p.m., Bowdoin College, 8 Polar Loop, Morrell Lounge; Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Maine Community College Brunswick, 12 Sewall St., Orion Hall; Nov. 8, noon to 5 p.m., Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St.

Freeport: Nov. 6, 1-6 p.m., Pine Tree Academy, 67 Pownal Road.

Bath: Nov. 12, 1-6 p.m., American Legion, 200 Congress Avenue; Nov. 15, noon to 5 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Richmond: Nov. 5, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Richmond American Legion, 10 Carding Machine Road

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: