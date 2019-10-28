SOUTH PORTLAND — Employees and clients of Residential and Community Support Services protested outside state offices Monday against last week’s decision by the state to terminate its contracts with the provider following a death this summer.

Angie Marquis, director of clinical, crisis and intakes for Biddeford-based RCSS, said the state’s decision will shut the company down, forcing 370 people out of their jobs. She also said the impact will be devastating to the more than 60 adults with intellectual disabilities who are under RCSS care and will have to move.

One week ago, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services notified RCSS that it was severing its Medicaid agreement with the provider for failing to keep its residents safe. The decision was spurred by the Aug. 27 death of Norman Fisher, 62, who died at a Portland home managed by RCSS, one of 38 such homes scattered throughout southern Maine. However, DHHS officials said problems with RCSS went beyond its care of Fisher.

RCSS has appealed the state’s decision and has threatened to file a lawsuit. On Monday, more than three dozen staff members and clients protested outside DHHS offices in South Portland, holding signs that read, “DHHS fails people with disabilities,” and “This is what a scapegoat looks like,” and “DHHS, why are you doing this?”

In addition to Marquis, several others spoke to the media.

Deborah Bafongo, who started at RCSS as a direct care worker three years ago and is now a supervisor, said the state’s decision threatens the safety of clients.

“RCSS has always been about client freedom and this decision does not respect their rights to live where they want,” she said.

Tasha Pomelow, who said she has been a client of RCSS for the last year, credited the company for helping her immensely.

“DHHS should leave us alone,” she said. “We don’t want to move.”

RCSS has claimed that the state is responsible for Fisher’s death because he was under state guardianship. The company’s CEO, Christine Tiernan, said last week that Fisher, 62, was dropped off at the RCSS home on a Friday from the hospital without insulin needed to treat his diabetes. He then refused care, Tiernan said, and state officials did not intervene.

Fisher’s death is under investigation by the Portland Police Department.

The state has not answered specific questions about Fisher’s death, citing privacy laws, but has defended its decision to cut ties with RCSS and said it’s working to find placements for the clients who will be moved.

Advocates and other service providers last week said RCSS and the state share responsibility for Fisher’s death, which is the latest example to expose flaws in how Maine cares for adults with intellectual disabilities.

This story will be updated

