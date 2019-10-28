Arrests

10/18 at 9:15 p.m. Nora D. Tessier, 31, of Commercial Street, Bath, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/21 at 2:23 a.m. Judith Veans Abdalla, 26, of Spring Street, Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, assault, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and obstructing a public way.

10/21 at 6:00 p.m. Timothy V. Goodine, 53, of Webster Road, Freeport, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

10/16 at 1:10 p.m. William Russell Brown, 70, of Tenney Hill Road, Casco, was issued a summons on Bedford Falls Way by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/18 at 12:55 p.m. Lines down on Sherwood Road.

10/18 at 2:32 p.m. Lines down on Dale Street.

10/18 at 2:51 p.m. Lines down on Payson Road.

10/18 at 2:53 p.m. Lines down on Huston Road.

10/18 at 4:00 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/18 at 4:59 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/18 at 6:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Oakmont Drive.

10/18 at 8:40 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Brown Street.

10/19 at 7:49 a.m. Criminal mischief on Allen Avenue Extension.

10/19 at 9:35 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 3:57 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 10:41 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/20 at 4:12 p.m. Criminal mischief on Clearwater Drive.

10/20 at 8:41 p.m. Assist State Police.

10/21 at 2:14 a.m. Assist State Police.

10/21 at 12:45 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

10/21 at 4:34 p.m. Alarm on Woods Road.

10/22 3:09 p.m. Assist Westbrook with K-9 drug search.

10/22 at 4:23 p.m. Alarm on Lakeside Drive.

10/22 at 6:04 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

10/22 at 7:01 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

10/22 at 7:26 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Driftwood Lane.

10/23 at 7:38 a.m. Accident on Hurricane Road.

10/23 at 8:02 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

10/23 at 10:30 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

10/23 at 10:40 a.m. Assist Portland.

10/23 at 11:04 a.m. Criminal mischief on Waites Landing Road.

10/23 at 11:54 a.m. Alarm on Veronica Lane.

10/23 at 6:55 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

10/23 at 8:01 p.m. Hazmat incident on Falmouth Road.

10/24 at 5:19 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/24 at 10:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

10/25 at 7:33 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from Oct. 18-25.

