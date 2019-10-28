Three employees of Gardiner-based Commonwealth Poultry died Monday morning on their way to work.

While few details are yet available, at about 7:30 a.m., Commonwealth Poultry posted on its Facebook page that three of its employees had passed away.

“With a sad heart we inform you that three of our beautiful employees passed away this morning on their way to work. These are without a doubt the hardest words we’ve had to speak here at CWP,” the post stated. “Our hearts are with the families of those who have passed. Everyone here is part of one family, and we are going to spend today remembering the amazing people we love and cherish. Please be safe out there everyone, life is a gift.”

